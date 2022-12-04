Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former information minister Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday said Imran Khan has directed party lawmakers to prepare for elections.

Taking to twitter, Fawad Chaudhry shared that PTI supremo has advised all party legislators to go back to their constituencies and increase public contacts.

The former minister said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) would keep running from elections but PTI would not waste any more time.

Fawad said PTI would opt for elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and polls for National Assembly would be held afterwards if ruling coalition does not announce general elections.