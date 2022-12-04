Share:

ISLAMABAD - Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Saturday said that Imran’s party is responsible for damaging economic sector of the country. During four years period of ruling, Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) chairman had “created trouble for all national institutions including judiciary, election commission and national accountability bureau”, he said this while talking to television channel programs. Imran Khan, he said had provided subsidy on petroleum products and made serious flaws for Pakistan’s gas and power sectors. Giving example, he said PTI’s government had purchased oil by spending three billion rupees and sold it on one billion rupees. It was a strange story that media has reported, he said. The PTI leaders are purchasing oil products by spending huge national amount but selling it to the consumers with low rates, to gain political mileage, he added. We should have permanent solution of load-shedding besides a comprehensive system to avoid wastage of gas and electricity in the country, he said. All the companies generating gas and electricity through different resources should take responsibility for selling all such products on market rate, he opined. Three percent residents of Pakistan are utilizing 37 per cent gas resources, he said adding that maximum gas and electricity were being stolen during high season. In summer season, he said we have reports of power theft while in winter, media started highlighting load-shedding problems in the country. Some people had habit to use illegal way for gas sucking during high season, he said. The government, he said is committed to control gas and power stealing in the country. He said that every government had policies for taking action against power and gas thieves but we need to amend laws to implement it in letter and spirit, he added. About early elections demanded by Imran Khan, he said next elections would be held in August 2023. He said that two provinces are badly suffering from flood devastation. We need to have heavy amount for preparation of early elections including preparing staff for election commission and ballot papers, he added. Imran Khan should wait for next elections, he said adding that all the political parties should play role and work together for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan.