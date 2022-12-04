Share:

LAHORE - The federal government Saturday expressed willingness to hold unconditional and serious talks with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to bring political stability in the country. Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah along with Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique while speaking at a news conference in Lahore said that the coalition government will not accept conditional dialogue offer. The interior minister said that PTI Chairman Imran Khan should come forward for unconditional serious dialogue and stop threatening. He said PTI and Imran Khan will face the consequences if they resorted to dissolve the provincial assemblies of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Federal Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had always talked about charter of economy but Imran Khan never took it seriously. He said that PML-N believed in dialogue and it had always given priority to national interest. He said that PML-N was not afraid of elections adding that assemblies should complete their constitutional tenure. Saad Rafique said that general elections should be held on time adding that Imran Khan wanted an adventure. He further said that if Imran Khan would dissolve assemblies he would become helpless. He said that dialogues are never held on conditions adding that Imran Khan should understand that dialogue, allegations and abuses could not go hand in hand. Dialogue is a need of Imran Khan, he maintained. Railways minister said if Imran Khan wanted dialogue then his demand would be taken to Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) table. He said that National Assembly including Sindh and Balochistan assemblies would remain intact if Imran Khan dissolves two assemblies. Saad Rafique said, “Some of our allies have reservations about holding dialogue with (PTI).” Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that dialogue is not possible if Imran Khan would continue hurling threats at his opponents. He said that Imran should adopt constitutional way adding that PTI chairman was in habit of issuing threats since 2014. Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique said the country needs political stability for economic stability. He said dialogue and intimidating cannot move together. Khawaja Saad Rafique said general elections will be held on time. He said that economic stability is linked with political stability of the country.