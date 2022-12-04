Share:

KARACHI-Sindh Information and Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has congratulated PPP’s Waqar Mehdi for being elected as the Senator unopposed and thanked MQM-Pakistan for withdrawing its candidate.

He said that it is the continuation of the policy of reconciliation of former president Asif Ali Zardari.

“Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has a majority in Sindh Assembly and Waqar Mehdi would have won it easily,” he said, adding “but the vision of the leadership of Pakistan People’s Party is to take everyone together”.

The provincial minister said that the Pakistan People’s Party had brought its another political worker to the Upper House of the Parliament.

He called the election of Waqar Mehdi as the Senator the victory of Pakistan People’s Party workers. He said the Pakistan People’s Party is a party of workers, labourers, and marginalised segments of society.