KHYBER - International Day of Persons with Disabilities was observed in sub-division Landi Kotal on Saturday to understand issues of the disabled persons and to extend support for their rights and dignity. A gathering was organised at hamza Baba sports ground under the auspices of the disabled association, Landi Kotal, which was attended by a large number of special people as well as representatives of civil society. The special people carried placards with slogans in support of their demands. President of the Disabled Association Landi Kotal Ashraf Gul Shinwari, Vice President Anwar Jamal Afridi and others said that across the world, persons with disabilities were known as special persons and special treatment was given to them; however in Pakistan and especially in the merged tribal region, persons with disabilities were not given due importance or treatment. “No special quota has been practically reserved in jobs for them, and all their rights are enjoyed by physically fit and healthy people,” they claimed, adding that they had been disregarded on every occasion and that no concrete steps had been taken to address their problems. They demanded the authorities to have mercy on them and provide them with all available assistance to become useful citizens of the country. Moreover, Pakistan red Crescent Society (PrCS) Mohmand branch, district administration and Social Welfare Department and District Sports Department Mohmand organized a ceremony on the International Day of Persons with Disabilities at the district headquarters Ghalanai Jirga hall. Addressing the ceremony, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC-Finance) Qaiser Khan, Director Social Welfare Imran Khan and others said that persons with disabilities can play an important role in the development of our society. District Director Social Welfare stated that the district has registered over 3,400 disabled people through various assistance. he further stated that the social welfare department established a bound school in Chanda, halimzai tehsil, upper Mohmand.