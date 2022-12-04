Share:

LAHORE-The international leadership course for women in sports was completed successfully at the Government College University (GCU) Lahore.

South African FIFA-certified female referee AkhonaMakalima conducted the course organized by Galaxy Sports Academy (GSA) in partnership with GCU Lahore. Rabia Qadir, founder of Galaxy Sports Academy and GSMP Alumna class of 2016, was instrumental in the idea of inviting GSMP’s sister to Pakistan and inspiring sportswomen of the country.

This coursesent a clear and loud message of putting women in key positions in sports organizations in Pakistan. GSA partners with GCU, a 156 years old educational institute, for the sports leadership coursein which national and international female players, coaches, and sports administrators from different educational institutes participated, and learnt about the importance of leadership and mentorship in sports.

In their sessions spread over five days, GSMP sisters Akhona and Rabia gave lectures on the importance of Talent Identification, Cyber Bullying, Sports as a tool for social change, how to become a football referee, branding and sponsorship, and safe spaces. After classroom sessions,

Akhona took the participants to the ground for practical sessions and taught them how to make themselves physically and mentally strong to face the challenges.

At the closing ceremony, FIFA referee AkhonaMakalima, GSA founder Rabia Qadir and Women Development Centre in-charge Ms. Sumera distributed the certificates among the participants.