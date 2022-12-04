Share:

LAHORE - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) emir Sirajul Haqhas said the nation would not tolerate delay in general elections, rejecting signals by some leaders of the government. Elections should be free and fair, he said while addressing lawyers’ convention at Lahore High Court on Saturday, highlighting the need of new social contract among the political parties on civilian supremacy and electoral reforms before the general elections. Senator Raza Rabbani, eminent lawyer Hamid Khan, Justice (rtd) Shaukat Siddiqui, Supreme Court Bar Association president Abid Zuberi, Islamic Lawyers Movement president Taufique Asif also spoke on occasion.