Share:

KHYBER - Organized under the auspices of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports and Youth Affairs, Frontier Corp (North) with the assistance of Classic Land rover, the 13th Annual Vintage & Classic Cars rally from around the country gathered at the Michni checkpoint in Landi Kotal, Khyber on Saturday. Approximately 35 historic car owners from across the country participated in the event, driving classic cars including Mercedes, Ford, Chevrolet, VOX Vegan, and others from 1930 to 1970. Earlier in the day, the participants of the car rally arrived in Peshawar from Swabi, where they proceeded to the Khyber Pass following a display at the Fort. According to the organisers, the major aim of the car rally was to project Pakistan’s soft image to the world and to send the message that peace had been restored in the merged tribal districts. They have been holding classic vehicle rallies for the past 12 years to boost tourism in the area, as well as provide drivers with the opportunity to drive their classic automobiles on the roads of Peshawar and Khyber. The officials received rally participants at the Michni checkpoint and briefed them on the history of the Khyber Pass. The participants described their journey as an extraordinary experience. Later, the participants went to the Khyber Rifle Officers Mess to watch a performance of traditional Khattak, Chitrali, and Mehsud dances. After spending some time there, the riders returned to Peshawar, where they will take part in a final grand vehicle exhibition on Sunday at the Peshawar Services Club