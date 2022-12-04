Share:

LAHORE-The team members of Lahore Garrison Club have combined forcefullyto enliventhe winning chances of their team in the All Pakistan Inter Club Golf Championship 2022 at par 72 Rumanza Golf Course on Saturday.

Garrison Club’s aggregate score at the conclusion of the second round was 1043 while nearest rivals Karachi Golf Club are placed at a team aggregate score of 1054.In third place was Lahore Gymkhana Team and their aggregate score was 1060.

Aggregate team scores of the remaining participating teams are Rawalpindi Golf Club 1068, Rumanza Golf Club 1070, DHA Karachi 1072,Bahria Garden City 1120 and Airmen Golf Club 1122.The prize for a hole in one car remains unclaimed while the championship concludes today (Sunday) at the Rumanza Golf Course.