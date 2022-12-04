Share:

LAHORE-Pakistan’s leading paediatricians say probiotics are useful in the treatment of rotavirus and in the prevention of antibiotic-associated diarrhoea. The medical professionals were speaking at Sanofi Probiotics Summit 2022.

Probiotics are healthy bacteria that help relieve symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome and alleviate digestive discomfort and other related complications. The human body contains about one kilogram of both good and bad bacteria. Probiotics help good bacteria to develop a strong immune system to fight the bad bacteria. Pakistan’s leading paediatricians Dr Abdul Ghaffar Billoo, Professor Dr Huma Arshad Cheema, Professor Dr Iqbal Memon and Professor Dr Sajid Maqbool gave comprehensive presentations on the uses and benefits of probiotics.

The day and a half long discussions focussed on the benefits of quality probiotics and the importance of choosing the right probiotic for the right patient. The benefits of probiotics were discussed at length, but the speakers and participants agreed that daily use was unnecessary, and its usage must be monitored by the doctor. The speakers appreciated Sanofi Pakistan’s efforts in organising this informative summit. They expressed the need for more similar sessions as they want doctors and people to consider safe methods for managing intestinal diseases and other infections.