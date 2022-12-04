Share:

Pakistanis lauded and showered praise on MBBS graduate Muhammad Waleed Malik who set a new record by securing 29 gold medals in his medical journey.

A student is required to secure at least 85 per cent marks in a subject or highest marks in a semester to win a gold medal.

Waleed, while talking about his academic journey, said he was struggling in the beginning, but with the passage of time and continous hard work managed to turn the tide.

According to Waleed, he suffered some difficulties after admission and later his hard work paid him a lot.

A twitter user, said being a doctor, he could understand how much grinding and hard work this feat would take. It’s no less than getting a presidential award, he added.