LAHORE - Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Mufti Abdul Shakoor has said that it is a need of the hour to foil conspiracies aimed at defaming religious people by some so-called liberals. Presiding over a one-day conference on interfaith harmony, under the auspices the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony at a local hotel on Saturday, he said Islam is a religion of peace and humanity. He said Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) came to this world as a blessing for entire humanity [Rehmatul-lil-Aalamin]. He said a small group of people had always been criticising religions in the world, and propaganda of that group should be countered. He urged ulema to come forward for the purpose. Mufti Abdul Shakoor said that there were people in every religion who were working and promoting interfaith harmony. He said that nobody could be forced to convert to any other religion. He said that extorting money, occupying or damaging properties of any non-Muslim was strictly prohibited in Islam. “Holy Prophet PBUH teaches all Muslims to love humanity. Life, property and honour of all non-Muslim is sacred the Muslims,” he said. The minister said the government would try its best to provide scholarships to students of minorities and marriage funds would be given to daughters of people belonging to minority communities. He promised that sacred places of other religions would be restored and protected. Mufti Abdul Shakoor said, “Minorities are ours, and we are theirs, as Pakistan belongs to every citizen. Therefore, everyone should collectively work for peace, prosperity and solidarity of the country.” He urged people belonging to the minorities to play their role in progress of the country. Coordinator to Prime Minister on Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Shabbir Ahmad Usmani, Evacuee Trust Property Board Chairman Habib-ur-Rehman Gilani, Chairman Ruet-e-Halal Committee Abdul Khabir Azad and representatives of all minorities attended the conference.