LAHORE- Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs and Chairman Sports Board Punjab Malik Taimoor Masood presided over General Body Meeting of the SBP held here at National Hockey Stadium the other day. DG Sports Punjab Tariq Qureshi and Director Admin Syed Umair Hassan gave a detailed briefing about the performance of the SBP, sports development schemes and other key features.

The meeting was attended by SBP Vice-Chairman Malik Nadeem Abbas Bara, Secretary Sports Ehsan Bhutta, Malik Sanaullah, Aisam Qureshi, Rana Zaheer, GCU VC Dr Asghar Zaidi, Arshad Sattar, film star Shan and others.