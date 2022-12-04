Share:

Khyber - Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman is the last hope for the people of Pakistan, and the entire nation stands by him in his struggle for real independence of the motherland. The PTI’s parliamentary party of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is waiting for the signal from Imran Khan regarding the dissolution of the assembly, adding that when the green signal from the party chairman is received, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly will be dissolved on the same day. He expressed these views while addressing the parliamentary party meeting of PTI held on Saturday. PTI chairman Imran Khan chaired the meeting and addressed the participants via video link.