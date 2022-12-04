Share:

Over the centuries we have been hearing that corruption is cancer for every nation. However, it is not only corruption which is cancer for every nation, there are certain other factors too. In this regard, I wanted to share a personal experience which compels me to write that there are other factors too which are cancers. The first one being child labour.

A few days ago I was sitting at a street hotel where I ordered a meal with egg and a cup of tea. Immediately as I got my order I found little kids around me, of 12 to 13 years of age. They were asking me for half of my meal. After I gave them that, I found those boys again, asking for more. I then tried my level best to convince them that whatever they were doing was not good, and it was their age to be the part of school but they were begging on the roads.

It was amazing to see that even after I scolded them, they were not realizing that whatever they were doing was wrong. I was also thinking of their parents and if they are happy with this but they were also with them I think that their parent’s may have, somewhere in their upbringing, missed to show a right part to their children.

We always cry that our nation is backward but my question is, have we taken any step for its betterment? If the future of our nation will be begging on roads, do we think that the nation will grow and prosper. Therefore, we all need to stand up against child labor for the prosperity of our country.

AAKASH ALI GOPANG,

Lahore.