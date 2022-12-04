Share:

Three policemen were martyred as unidentified gunmen attacked a police van in the Nowshera district in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the district police officer (DPO) Nowshera, the police van parked inside the Soryakhel check post came under attack. Three policemen including a hawaldar and two jawans were martyred.

The rescue teams shifted all the martyred police personnel to District Headquarters Hospital in ambulances.

Meanwhile, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has taken notice of the incident and sought report from IG Police.

On November 16, at least six policemen were martyred in a fierce gun attack in Wanda Shahab Khel area of Lakki Marwat District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to police, unknown miscreants opened fire on a mobile during routine patrolling in Lakki Marwat.

As a result, six policemen — including an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) — were martyred in the gun attack.

The martyred cops include ASI Ilm Deen, Detective Foot Constable Ahmed Nawaz, Lower Head Constable Zubair, Frontier Reserve Police’s sepoy Usman Ali, Constable Mahmood Khan, and driver Dil Jan.