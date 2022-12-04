Share:

LAHORE- Pakistan women’s football team is all set to feature in the Four-Nation Cup in Dammam, Saudi Arabia, commencing from January 11 to 19, 2023. The four teams include hosts Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Comoros and Mauritius. Pakistan women team returned to the international platform after a gap of eight years, having last played back in the 2014 SAFF Women’s Championship hosted in Islamabad. They had a tremendous comeback in the SAFF Championship 2022 with good performance against Maldives in the final group stage match. The details of the women’s team camp shall be announced later.