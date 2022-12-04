Share:

Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch has said that Pakistan remains steadfast in its commitment to combat terrorism.

In a statement on Sunday, she said that we have seen reports that Islamic State Khorasan Province (IS-KP) has accepted responsibility for the terrorist attack on the Pakistan Embassy in Kabul.

She said we are verifying the veracity of these reports independently and in consultation with the Afghan authorities.

The Spokesperson said the terrorist attack is yet another reminder of the threat that terrorism poses to peace and stability in Afghanistan and the region. She said we must act resolutely with all our collective might to defeat the menace of terrorism.