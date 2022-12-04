Share:

RAWALPINDI - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir visited frontline troops in Rakhchikri Sector of Line of Control (LOC) on Saturday. According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), COAS was briefed on latest situation along Line of Control and operational preparedness of the formation. COAS interacted with officers and soldiers; appreciated their high morale, professional competence and combat readiness while performing their duties in challenging conditions. On this occasion, COAS said, “We have noticed highly irresponsible statements from Indian leadership on GB & AJK recently.” “Let me make it categorically clear, Pakistan’s Armed Forces are ever ready, not only to defend every inch of our motherland, but to take the fight back to the enemy, if ever, war is imposed on us,” COAS emphasised. “Any misconception resulting into a misadventure will always be met with full might of our armed forces backed by a resilient nation, COAS said. Indian state will never be able to achieve her nefarious designs. The world must ensure justice and deliver what is promised to the Kashmiri people as per UN resolutions, COAS concluded. Earlier, on arrival, Lieutenant General Shahid Imtiaz, Corps Commander Rawalpindi received COAS. Security forces kill notorious terrorist commander in N Waziristan A notorious terrorist commander Muhammad Noor alias Sarakai was killed by the security forces in Shewa, North Waziristan Tribal District. According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorist. The killed terrorist remained actively involved in high profile terrorist activities against security forces as well as kidnapping for ransom and was highly wanted by CTD in multiple cases. Locals of the area appreciated the operations and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the area.