The people under our system, like the king

in a monarchy, never dies.

–Martin Van Buren

King Edward VII was the only monarch in the history of England who voluntarily abdicated the throne after ruling for less than a whole year. The events that led to this decision included the refusal of the British government, public and Church to accept his marriage to American divorcee, Wallis Warfield Simpson. As pressure mounted, he decided to abdicate his throne during a radio address of December 11 in 1936 in which he stated that the responsibility of becoming a king was tremendous and one that he could not shoulder alone. He needed the support and help of the woman he loved and in the case where every institution was against her, he had to let go of this responsibility entirely. Then, his younger brothers, King George VI, assumed the throne the following day.