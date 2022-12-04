Share:

HYDERABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Chaudhry Nizamuddin Arain on Saturday said that the people of Hyderabad would celebrate Sindhi Culture Day with passion and enthusiasm. In a statement, he said that the history of Sindh, along with its ancient history, was characterised by bravery, chivalry and hospitality. “The people of Sindh always extended hospitality to others and even today their hospitality is famous all over the world,” Chaudhry Nizam said. He said that Urdu-speaking people in Sindh were also taking a keen interest in the Sindhi Culture Day which united everyone. He said that by participating in the 55th Foundation Day programme of the Pakistan People’s Party, people belonging to every language and religion had proved that they stood with the PPP.