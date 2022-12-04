Share:

Sindhi Cultural Day is being celebrated on Sunday.

In a Tweet today, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, congratulating the Sindhi brothers and sisters celebrating the culture day, said the civilization of Sindh has been adding beauty not only to this region but also to the civilization of humanity since thousands of years.

He said, today is the day of the civilization and culture of Bab-e-Islam, Sindh and it highlights the beauty of a federal unit in Pakistan.

Foreign Minister and Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, in his message on the occasion said Sindhi Culture is beautiful amalgamation of Sindhi tradition and Islamic culture.

He said Moen Jo Daro is the mother of Sindhi culture and cultural diversity of Pakistan is the country's strength and beauty.

He said world has recognized the culture is collective heritage of humanity.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, congratulating Sindhis living all over the world said Sindhi promotes love and respect for other cultures beside beautiful colours of Ajrak and Topi.

He said the tradition of Sindh has captured the love of the whole world.

It is noteworthy that every year, Sindhis all over the world celebrate Cultural Day on the first Sunday of December.

The celebrations include cultural events, music concerts, rallies, seminars and conferences to highlight the different aspects of Sindhi culture and its role in developing cohesion in society.