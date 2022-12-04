Share:

It is an obvious honor for the Muslim world to host FIFA’s mega event in Qatar. Needless to say, a month-long tournament would cost billions of dollars to be held and will surely promote Qatar’s hospitality to 1.5 million visitors throughout the globe. Contrary to that, relentless campaigning has originated from Europe criticizing the Doha event. The Qatari Emir has termed it slander and a double standard. It is also worth noting that despite bilateral relationships with the Middle-East countries, western allies have not denounced the vulgar campaign against Qatar.

To summarize, games are meant to unify nations. Keeping it in mind, it should be the first and foremost priority of all countries to have sports free of politics.

FARAZ HASSAN,

Chiniot.