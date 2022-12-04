Share:

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) took lead in two districts during the second phase of the local government elections in Azad and Jammu Kashmir (AJK), according to unofficial results.

The polling was held in four districts of Poonch division – Bagh, Rawlakot, Haveli, Sudhanoti.

Imran Khan-led party emerged victorious in Bagh and Sudhanoti districts while it lagged behind in Rawlako and Haveli.

Of the total 28 seats, the PTI secured 12 seats in Bagh district, Pakistan Muslim Conference four, PPP three while PML-N and independent candidates two seats, respectively.

In Sudhnoti, PTI secured 11 seats out of total 19, followed by PML-N with four seats while independent candidates won two seats.

PML-N leads in Haveli district with 6 district council seats, followed by PPP’s four and PTI’s one seat.

In Rawlakot, PTI and PML-N bagged eight seats, respectively, out of total 29 council seats. PPP is at the third place with six seats.

Meanwhile, The polling in the third and last phase of the elections will be held in all three districts of Mirpur Division, including Mirpur, Kotli, and Bhimber, on December 8. A total of 1.2 million registered voters will exercise their right to vote.