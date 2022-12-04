Share:

HYDERABAD - The entry test for admissions to Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) University of Art, Design and Heritages Jamshoro continued on the second consecutive day on Saturday at the campus. The candidates from Sindh, Punjab, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Jammu Kashmir and other parts of the country are appearing in the three-day test. The university offers admission to eight departments: Fine Art, Architecture and Planning, Communication, Textile, Product, Fashion, Interior Design, and Musicology. SABS Vice Chancellor (VC) Dr Bhai Khan Shar, Registrar Muhammad Suleman Bhutto, Admissions Incharge Zulqarnain Bhutto, along with vigilance committee members paid a visit to the entry test venue. The test consisted of two main portions, multiple-choice questions, and drawing. The interviews were also conducted after the written and drawing test. The test will be continued on Sunday whereas the remaining students will be called randomly to appear in the entry test.