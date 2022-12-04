Share:

MUZAFFARABAD - Polling in the second phase of local government (LG) elections in Azad Kashmir, except for a few minor incidents at some polling stations, ended peacefully on Saturday trending with a very high turnover in four districts of Poonch division. Divisional Commissioner Ansar Yaqoob said, “Polling continued from 8 am to 5 pm without any interval and long queues of voters were witnessed at polling stations showing much interest of people in elections.” Yaqoob said minor quarrels were reported from a polling station of Khursheedabad in Haveeli district and another polling station at Namnota Lower near Khaigala Town of Rawalakot tehsil where the law enforcing officials had overcome the situation very soon. According to AJK Election Commission, more than one million voters had used their right of franchise in four districts of the Poonch division namely Sudhanoti, Bagh, Poonch (Rawalakot), and Haveli to elect 875 councilors of local bodies on general seats.