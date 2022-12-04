Share:

LAHORE - The Integrated Convocation of constituent units of Shalamar Institute of Health Sciences was held on Saturday, in which passing out graduates of Shalamar Medical and Dental College, Shalamar Nursing College and Shalamar School of Allied Health Sciences were conferred with degrees by the Vice-Chancellor University of Health Sciences; Prof. Dr. Ahsan Waheed Rathore. Keynote Speaker Dr. Arshad Ahmed(Vice Chancellor LUMS) lauded the efforts of healthcare workers in the Covid-19 pandemic. He also appreciated the efforts to integrate medicine, nursing and allied helath education at the Shalamar Institute of Health Sciences. The Chairman Board of Trustees Mr. Shahid Hussain shared that Shalamar Institute of Health Sciences has maintained its enviable position in all three facets; medical education; provision of medical care to patients and research. It has produced competent Doctors, Allied Health Professionals and Nursing staff to serve the country, he said. The Principal Shalamar Medical & Dental College, Prof. M. Zahid Bashir shared the partnerships developed with internationally and nationally acclaimed institutes to bring world-class education and research to the country.