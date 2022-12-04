Share:

KARACHI - Federal Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Minister and Chairperson of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Shazia Atta Marri has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the death of former Senator Begum Najma Hameed. In a condolence message, here on Saturday, she said that we offer heartfelt sympathies and condolences to Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb and Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) senior leader Tahira Aurangzeb over the sad demise of Begum Najma Hameed.