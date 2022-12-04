Share:

QUETTA - At least six coal miners got trapped when the coal mine collapsed on them following an explosion in the Shahrag area of Harnai district on Saturday, rescue workers said government officials said. The rescue operation was underway till late Saturday to safely evacuate the victims. The Balochistan government directed the concerned departments to reach the site soon after the incident. The teams of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA)’s reached the site and started the search and rescue operation to evacuate the trapped miners from the coal mine. Reportedly, poisonous gas accumulated in the mine of Tarkh Tangi area of Harnai after the blast. The coalminers identified as Sarfraz, Ghani, Rehman, Bacha Kha, Rehmanullah, Najeeb and Nasib Gull were said to be trapped in the coalmine and all of them belonged to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.