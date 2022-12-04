Share:

Disillusioned by the government’s inaction, the Lahore High Court voiced concerns about the growing levels of smog as Lahore crosses the 600 AQI threshold. Some areas of the city have been reporting a reading of more 668, signaling towards an impending crisis as the winter intensifies. The LHC hinted at the possibility of closing down schools for a few days just days after the Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) issued a warning across the province for the next 10 days. Given that we go through this tiring and rather fatal cycle every single year, there is no choice but to conclude that the authorities are simply not serious about eliminating pollution.

The reality of the situation is that major cities of Pakistan are now facing rising levels of smog that have incurred major health and visibility problems. We top the list of the world’s most polluted cities on an annual basis with AQI reading sometimes crossing a reading of 900. This should prompt the government to launch an immediate and emergent campaign to eliminate major pollutants and raise awareness about certain civic responsibilities that the population also has to adhere to.

Lahore particularly has been in troubled waters for some time now. The city is close to, and home to, major informal and unregulated industrial zones that are responsible for releasing toxic materials into the air. Crop burning is still a practice that farmers are fond of despite the toll it takes on the environment. Furthermore, the 7 million cars within the city are also a major pollutant. At least 40 percent of these cars are responsible for producing deadly emissions that make the air more unbreathable.

These are patterns that we recognised to be troublesome years ago and still it seems as though the government has not taken the necessary precautions to limit or curb it. Our own irresponsibility is what has gotten us in this mess and now might be too late to embark upon completely eliminating smog. What we can do is manage it and try to reduce it by encouraging environmentally-friendly cars, regulating the industrial zone so that they adhere to pollution-related policies and discourage crop burning. Without this, we are creating the conditions for our destruction ourselves.