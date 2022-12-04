Share:

ISLAMABAD - Reiterating Afghanistan’s firm resolve to combat terrorism, Acting Afghan foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi assured Pakistan that the Afghan government will bring the perpetrators behind the heinous attack on Pakistan’s embassy in Kabul to justice swiftly. He gave this assurance to Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on phone call in the wake of terrorist attack on Pakistan Mission in Kabul the other day. The Acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan strongly condemned the terrorist attack targeting Pakistan’s Head of Mission in Kabul, Ubaid-ur-Rehman Nizamani. The Acting Afghan Foreign Minister also conveyed his good wishes and prayers for early recovery of the security guard, Sepoy Israr Mohammad. The foreign minister thanked the Interim Afghan Government for its strong expression of solidarity and underscored that safety and security of Pakistan’s diplomatic personnel in Afghanistan was of utmost importance. The Afghan government must prevent the terrorists from undermining relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan. The foreign minister also reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to fight terrorism and said that Pakistan will be undeterred by such cowardly attacks. Meanwhile Sepoy Israr Mohammad, who took bullets on chest to protect Pakistani Ambassador in Kabul was evacuated to CMH Peshawar last night by a special plane. Israr Muhammad displayed extraordinary courage & devotion to duty and protected the Ambassador. Special assistant to PM on Afghanistan Muhammad Sadiq confirmed that Alhamdullialah, Israr is getting better at CMH Hospital Peshawar his vital signs are stable. Ambassador Sadiq said he has gunshot wounds on chest, right & left legs. Ambassador Sadiq said Ambassador Nizamani and his team is working in an extraordinarily challenging situation. “Our top most priority is the security of members of our mission. First and foremost, the Afghan Interim Government will need to beef up the security of our Embassy and its personnel”, said Muhammad Sadiq. He announced that Govt of Pakistan will also provide necessary resources to further enhance security of our diplomats to ensure continued and effective discharge of duties by them in the most important foreign Capital for Pakistan.