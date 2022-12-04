Share:

JAKARTA-A strong earthquake hit Indonesia’s main island of Java on Saturday, injuring at least one person and shaking the same town devastated by a tremor last month that left more than 330 people dead. The 5.7-magnitude quake struck on land at a depth of 112 kilometres (70 miles), with the epicentre located 18 kilometres southeast of the West Java city of Banjar, according to the United States Geological Survey. Indonesia’s meteorological agency, known as BMKG, gave a higher magnitude of 6.4 for the quake, which shook buildings in the capital Jakarta, according to an AFP journalist.

At least one person was injured and was taken to hospital, the country’s national disaster mitigation chief Suharyanto, who like many Indonesians goes by one name, told broadcaster Metro TV.

There were no reports of other casualties or major damage.

The BMKG said the quake caused buildings to shake in the West Java town of Garut and it warned residents near the epicentre to beware of potential aftershocks.

But there was no threat of a tsunami, it said.

Budi Satria, the local rescue chief in Garut, said there appeared to be no significant damage.