KARACHI-A Thailand-bound Turkish airline flight made an emergency landing at Karachi airport over a passenger’s misbehaviour.

According to details, the Thailand- bound passenger was boarded at Istanbul airport via Turkish airline flight TK-172 but the drugged passenger was offloaded at Karachi airport when he started misbehaving with the staff and other passengers.

The Turkish airline landed at Karachi airport upon getting permission from the control tower at Karachi airport.

However, the Civil Aviation Authority said that it wasn’t an emergency landing. The Turkish airline landed at the flight’s captain’s request when a passenger started misbehaving with the staff and passengers.