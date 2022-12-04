Share:

After completing intermediate exams, students enter the decisive phase during which they have to make a life-changing decision: to pick a subject or profession that will have a great influence on the rest of their life. Due to a lack of substantial knowledge regarding career opportunities, they often face a dilemma in choosing the right calling. Moreover, they see a plethora of professions attracting them and due to a lack of career counseling, they resort to selecting the wrong profession for which they have to bear the brunt in later life. There are so many careers awaiting diligent students, which are, to my knowledge, listless, but the problem is which profession should be chosen and is congruous to their mental aptitude and capacity. After completing their masters, they wander around in search of a job that suits them better. Owing to not choosing the right profession, they have to face many challenges in life.

In order to avoid such things, they should be guided properly because during their maturing phase they are not capable enough to make the right decisions that will frame their future. Thus, after careful assessment and consideration, the right profession conforming to their faculty should be chosen.

ILYAS AKASH,

Karachi.