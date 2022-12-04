Share:

PESHAWAR - Three policemen embraced martyrdom when unidentified gunmen riding on motorcycles opened straight fire on them in Sarya Khel area in the jurisdiction of Akora Police station of district Nowshera, police and rescue workers said on Saturday. According to police, unknown motorcyclists opened fire on a police van when they were on patrol in the area. The martyred policemen were identified as HC Manzoor Khan, Constable Amanullah and driver Ayaz Khan. Rescue teams rushed to the spot soon after the incident. The injured policemen were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital Nowshera. DIG Mardan Muhammad Khan also reached to the spot as the further investigation is underway. The police cordoned off the area and started a search operation to arrest the attackers.