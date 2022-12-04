Share:

ISLAMABAD -The export of tobacco from the country has witnessed an increase of 55.79 percent during the first four months of the financial year (2022-23) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

Pakistan exported tobacco worth $17.792 million during July-October (2022-23) as compared to the export of $11.420 million during July- October (2021-22), showing a growth of 55.79 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). In terms of quantity, tobacco export also rose by 63.69 percent from 4,264 metric tons to 6,980 metric tons, the data revealed.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the tobacco export however decreased by 34.77 percent during the month of October 2022 as compared to the same month of last year. The tobacco exports in October 2022 were recorded at $2.296 million against the export of $3.520 million in September 2021, the PBS data revealed. On a month-on-month basis, the exports of tobacco also witnessed a decline of 34.40 percent in October 2022 as compared to $3.500 million in September 2022.