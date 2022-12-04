Share:

PERTH-Marnus Labuschagne racked up another century on Saturday to help Australia set West Indies a huge target of 498 on day four of the first Test in Perth, but the hosts still require seven wickets to secure a win on the last day.

Visiting captain Kraigg Brathwaite ended the day unbeaten on 101 to give his sidea fighting chance after Australia earlier declared their second innings on 182-2. West Indies were bowled out for 283 in their first innings but Australia opted not to enforce the follow-on despite posting a massive 598-4 in their first dig.

A fiery Saturday morning spell by Alzarri Josephhad Marnus Labuschagne twisting and weaving early in the proceedings. Caught at gully off a no-ball on 19, Labuschagne capitalised on his good fortune and punished the weary fielders in an innings that became ever more belligerent as a lunchtime declaration loomed.Five balls before the break, he became only the eighth batter to register a double and single century in the same Test, ending unbeaten on 104 off 110 balls.

With fast bowler Pat Cummins out of the attack due to quad soreness, the West Indies openers batted resolutely to guide their side to 84-0 at tea. Debutant Tagenarine Chanderpaul scored 45 before chopping Mitchell Starc on to his stumps, induced to drive through an open off-side field. Shamarh Brooks was next to fall, edging Nathan Lyon (2-54) to slip on 11. Australia’s bowlers laboured late into the afternoon as Brathwaite worked towards his 11th Test ton, which he brought up with a sweep to deep midwicket, but Lyon struck late to send Jermaine Blackwood on his way for 24.

SCORES IN BRIEF

WEST INDIES 283 & 192-3 (Brathwaite 101*) need 306 more runs to beat AUSTRALIA 598-4 dec & 182-2 dec (Labuschagne 104*).