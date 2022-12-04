Share:

ISLAMABAD - The United States and Saudi Arabia Saturday strongly condemned the armed attack on the Embassy of Pakistan in Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul. The United States condemned the attack on the Pakistani Embassy in Kabul targeting its Head of Mission, Ubaid Nizamani and called for a full and transparent investigation. Speaking at daily press briefing, US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price offered sympathies and wished a quick recovery to those affected by the violence. He also expressed deep concern over the attack on the Pakistani diplomat. Also, Saudi Arabia strongly condemned the armed attack on the Embassy of Pakistan in Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul. In a press release, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia said the failed assassination attempt on Chargé d’affaires of Pakistan is condemnable. It further said the Saudi Ministry reaffirms the Kingdom’s firm and conscious position to renounce violence and terrorism wherever it is. The ministry also expressed Saudi Arabia’s full solidarity and its standing by Pakistan and its brotherly people in the face of terrorism.