Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said that he would dissolve the provincial assembly as soon as PTI Chairman Imran Khan ordered him to.

The KP CM's remarks come days after Imran Khan announced on November 26 that he would dissolve the Punjab and KP assemblies unless the coalition government gave the date for pre-elections.

Addressing the parliamentary party's meeting in Peshawar, the KP CM said that all of them are Imran Khan's MPAs.

The members of the provincial assembly are sending him their resignations on a daily basis, he said. "However, I have asked them not to send me their resignations," he added.

"We are standing by Imran Khan for the sake of the true freedom of the country. Hence, I will dissolve the assembly as soon as I receive an order from Imran Khan," he declared.

"The KP is Imran Khan's home and we are ready to sacrifice our lives for Imran Khan," he added.

Imran doubles down on dissolving assemblies

Addressing the same parliamentary party's meeting, Imran Khan again announced that he would dissolve the provincial assemblies of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in December this year.

The ex-premier said that the party is ready for talks with the coalition government, led by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), if they are willing to give a date for the general elections.

“The country needs political stability, as economic stability will also come with political stability,” Khan said.

Imran Khan stated that Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervez Elahi has authorized him to dissolve the assembly.

“We will dissolve the provincial assemblies this month and move towards the elections. Our members should prepare for polls. We will soon announce dissolution of the assemblies,” said the deposed prime minister who was removed from the power in April through the no confidence vote in the National Assembly.

He added that the elections are the need of the country and not the PTI’s, even "if there is a delay in polls, it will benefit the PTI".

Sharing his views on the coalition government’s stance on the elections, Khan said that the government is trying to delay the polls in the fear of defeat, claiming that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is towing the incumbent government’s line.