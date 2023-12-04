14-day chrysanthemum show blooms at Jilani Park

LAHORE - With a wide array of colorful flowers on display, the annual chrysanthemum show organised by the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) of Lahore will open in the Jilani Park on Monday. According to the PHA spokesperson, during the two-week long event, more than 50 colorful chrysanthemum varieties, some of them exotic, will be displayed. The main attraction is the innovative use of flowers to craft topiaries of animals such as peacock and giraffe. Over the weekend, as the event enters its final stages, Jilani Park will witness a steady stream of visitors arriving to discover an alternative world of blooms of rare size, colour, and form. The blooms range from delicate, threadlike flowers suggesting spreading tentacles of coral to enormous globes of feather-like petals. The PHA has decorated around 35,000 plants, including marigold, on the Jilani Park premises. The exhibition is the only time of the year when so many varieties of chrysanthemums are on display at one place, the spokesperson added. The PHA has also set up a shop at Jilani Park to enable visitors to purchase plants at government prices. Director General Muhammad Tahir Wattoo said the annual exhibition had become a trademark of the PHA, helping it revive the golden tradition. He also lauded the organising committee, headed by Administration Director Muhammad Musa Ali Bokhari, for “working day and night” to present a wonderful chrysanthemum display.