16th Aalmi Urdu Conference urges UN, global powers to end Israeli aggression to secure Palestine

KARACHI-The 16th Aalmi Urdu Conference on Sunday concluded here at the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi. The Conference featured a diverse range of sessions, discussions, and insightful dialogues. The last day commenced with a session titled “Masters of Urdu Criticism,” chaired by the distinguished scholar and critic Tahseen Firaqi. Engaging discussions unfolded about prominent figures such as Shamsur Rahman Faruqi, Gopi Chand Narang, and others. A notable session titled “Yaad Raftagan” highlighted the life and art of revered actors, poets, and literary figures including Shakeel, Amjad Islam Amjad, Zia Mohyeddin, Shoaib Hashmi, and Qavi Khan.

The session resonated with the audience, shedding light on the rich contributions of the luminaries.

The “Badalta Hua Samaj” session addressed societal changes, featuring insightful perspectives from Noor-ul-Huda Shah, Ghazi Salahuddin, Nasir Memon, and Haris Khalil. Nasir Memon emphasized positive transformations in Pakistani society, challenging negative perceptions propagated by social media.

Moreover, in “Japan main Urdu,” the audience had the privilege of engaging with Professor Hiroji Kataoka, acknowledged as the “Father of Urdu in Japan.” Hosted by Salim Mughal, the session celebrated Professor Kataoka’s dedication to promoting the Urdu language and literature in Japan. A captivating session titled “Meeting with Bushra Ansari” featured the legendary artist sharing her journey and concerns about changing fan behaviour. The conference showcased diversity with a session titled “Pashto Language and Literature Giants,” moderated by Gulfam Khan. Prominent figures in Pashto literature, including Abaseen Yousafzai, Irfanullah, and Qaiser Afridi, were recognized for their significant contributions. “Meeting with Mustansar Hussain Tarar” provided a platform for the renowned author, actor, and traveller to discuss memories of the past and current situations, engaging in a thoughtful conversation with Nasir Abbas Nayyar and Osama Sadiq.

A session titled “Urdu Ki Nayi Bastiaan (North America)” highlighted Urdu’s presence in the United States and Canada. The Literary Forum of North America’s efforts were acknowledged, with speakers like Saeed Naqvi emphasizing the challenges and prospects for Urdu in a foreign cultural landscape.

The session “Asr e Hazir k Taqaaze aur Aaj ka Nojawan” stood out as an all-women gathering, hosted by Abdullah Sultan. Women from various backgrounds discussed contemporary challenges and aspirations.

In another session, Salim Safi’s book “Dirty War” was unveiled, addressing the profound impacts of the Afghanistan war on Pakistani society. The conference brought together voices like Saleem Safi, Ahmad Shah, and Mazhar Abbas to reflect on the consequences of the war.

A session at John Elia Lawn titled “Tehzeeb Haafi se Mukalma” provided a closer look into the life and work of poet Tehzeeb Haafi, hosted by Shakeel Khan, offering the audience captivating insights and anecdotes. The unveiling of Javaid Siddiqi’s collection “Ujaale” and a session on “Gulzar ki Baaten, Anwar Maqsood k Sath” added more layers of literary and artistic depth to the conference. The event faced technical glitches, but Anwar Maqsood’s improvised remarks kept the audience entertained. The 16th Aalmi Urdu Conference concluded with the approval of several resolutions.