253,068 repatriated through KP borders: Home Dept

December 04, 2023
Peshawar  -  The repatriation of illegal immigrants to Afghanistan continued as 253,068 people returned until December 2 through three border points in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

According to the KP Home Department, 248,890 people were repatriated through Torkham, 3,479 people through Angor Adda Waziristan, and 698 people via Kharlachi Kurram district.

A total of 5064 people, including 114 from Islamabad, 873 from Punjab, and 24 from Azad Kashmir, were deported through KP. Similarly, 6075 were deported through the Torkham Border.

