KARACHI - Sindhi hand­icrafts made by rural women were exhibited during the 3-Day 14th Sartyoon Sang Crafts Exhibition concludes in the Ocean Mall at the city on Sunday. A wide mixture of Sindh’s handicrafts made by 6,005 rural women artisans were exhibited.Over 5,729 products including home textiles, baskets, jewellery, dresses, dupattas and shawls, embellished with traditional embroidery and cutwork were part of the event. The event was Sindh Rural Sup­port Organisation’s (SRSO) efforts to provide market links to rural women and ar­tisans. The festival attracted large numbers of women residents of Clifton, Defence Housing Authority, Bath Is­land and nearby areas.