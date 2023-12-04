Monday, December 04, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

3-day 14th Sartyoon Sang Crafts Exhibition concludes

APP
December 04, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI - Sindhi hand­icrafts made by rural women were exhibited during the 3-Day 14th Sartyoon Sang Crafts Exhibition concludes in the Ocean Mall at the city on Sunday. A wide mixture of Sindh’s handicrafts made by 6,005 rural women artisans were exhibited.Over 5,729 products including home textiles, baskets, jewellery, dresses, dupattas and shawls, embellished with traditional embroidery and cutwork were part of the event. The event was Sindh Rural Sup­port Organisation’s (SRSO) efforts to provide market links to rural women and ar­tisans. The festival attracted large numbers of women residents of Clifton, Defence Housing Authority, Bath Is­land and nearby areas.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1701603647.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023