Australia announce 14-man squad for first Test against Pakistan

MELBOURNE-Australia on Sunday announced the 14-man squad for the first Test match of the three-match home series against Pakistan, which will be led by World Cup 2023 winning skipper Pat Cummins.

Australian opener David Warner, who said that he would bring down a curtain on his 12-year career in the longest format, is included in the squad for the first Test alongside Usman Khawaja. Other players included in the team are Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Greene, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon and Mitchell Marsh.

Lance Morris, Steve Smith and Mitchell Starc were also included in the 14-member squad for the first Test. Australian chief selector George Bailey said there were still opportunities for others to play themselves into contention for the Tests against Pakistan in Melbourne and Sydney, as well as the two-match series against West Indies that follows.

“We look forward to seeing the continued strong performances from players who have been performing domestically, many of whom will get a tremendous opportunity in the Prime Minister’s XI fixture against Pakistan later this week,” he said.

AUSTRALIA SQUAD: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins (capt), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Scott Boland, Cameron Green, Lance Morris.