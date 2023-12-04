Bahawalpur Arts Council mulls promotion of local cultu

BAHAWALPUR - A meeting of the Committee of the Board of Management of Bahawalpur Arts Council was held here at the arts council premises.

Renowned intellectual, writer, poet, and academic, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Aslam Adeeb, presided over the meeting, which was also attended by the Additional Commissioner (Coordination), Jam Aftab Ahmad, Director, Bahawalpur Arts Council, Sajjad Hussain, Director, Directorate of Public Relations, Dr. Nasir Hameed, and the members, including Dr. Nasir, Dr. Nawaz Kawash, Dr. Muzammal Bhatti, Agha Sadaf Mehdi, and Ghulam Hussain.

The meeting mulled over suggestions and recommendations to promote local culture. It also reviewed the efforts being made for the welfare of artists, writers, and poets.

Earlier, Director, Bahawalpur Arts Council, Sajjad Hussain, briefed the meeting about work on an under-construction new building for Bahawalpur Arts Council.

PPP BAHAWALPUR REPOSES TRUST IN BILAWAL

A senior leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party and candidate for NA-168, Hafiz Hussain Ahmad Madni has said that PPP Bahawalpur reposed trust in the leadership of Chairman, PPP, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. In a press release issued here, he said that the PPP had still been enjoying the status of the largest and most popular political party in the country.

“It is Pakistan Peoples Party which had its roots not only in all four provinces but also in Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan,” he said.

He said that they fully supported the stance of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari that the country needed a new vision and a new style of politics. He claimed that the PPP would win the upcoming general elections in majority and would form the next government.