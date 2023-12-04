Beaconhouse, Islamia College reach DC South Basketball girls final

LAHORE-Beaconhouse School and Islamia College reached the girls’ event final of the Deputy Commissioner South Girls and Boys Basketball Championship at International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court Arambagh, Karachi.

According to information made available here, the first semifinal saw Beaconhouse School beating Govt Degree Science College Lines Area by 18-12 points. For the winners, Riya Shahid led the charge with 8 points while Anusha Younis and Ayesha Babar contributed 4 points each and Ainza Babar 2 points. For the losers, Arooj Kamran top-scored with 7 points while Salma Khan and Shahida scored 2 points each. In the second semifinal, Islamia College outpaced IOBM College by 19-14 points. For the winning side, Hadiqa shone with 8 points, Faiza Mahboob 6 and Sara Yusuf with 5 points.

The boys’ event matches saw Usman Club and Arambagh Club emergingas the winners. The first match of the day saw Usman Club beating Jump Shooters Club by 58-42 points. The winning side’s contribution came from Mubariz Ahmed (19 points), Hamza Khoja (18 points) and Nabeel Ahmed (15 points). For the losing side, M Haris scored 14 points while Naufal Ali and Abdullah scored 12 points each.

In the boys’ second match, Arambagh Club outwitted Nixor College Whites by 54-38 points. Hasan Ali top-scored for the winning side with 20 points while Zaid Ashraf and Razeen contributed with 14 and 10 points respectively. For the losing side, Saifur Rahman scored 15 points, Ali 13 and Usman Khan 8 points.

The matches were officiated by Tariq Hussain, Zahid Malik, Muhammad Ashraf, Nazakat Khan, Aamir Sharif as referees while Zaima Khatun, Naeem Ahmed, Daniyal Marwat as technical officials.

At the beginning of the matches, the players were introduced to Assistant Commissioner Dr. Saira Khan and Sanaullah Kalur. Other notables present on the occasion were Asif Gulfam, Ghulam Muhammad Khan, Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi, SHO Arambagh Abdul Rasool Bhagyu and others.