China’s public offering fund value tops 27tr yuan

BEIJING-Assets under the management of China’s public offering funds totaled 27.38 trillion yuan (about 3.85 trillion US dollars) by the end of October, data from the Asset Management Association of China showed. By the end of October, a total of 11,268 public offering funds were being operated by 144 fund management companies, the association said. The scale of closed-end funds neared 3.73 trillion yuan, while that of open-end funds was at about 23.7 trillion yuan, the data showed. Of the 144 fund management companies, 48 are foreign-funded and 96 are domestic firms, the association said.

China’s electronic information manufacturing industry sees further recovery

China’s electronic information manufacturing sector registered solid recovery in the first 10 months of this year, data from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology showed. Industrial added-value of major companies in the sector rose 1.7 percent year on year in the period, with a pace of 0.3 percentage points faster than the first three quarters of this year, according to the ministry. Specifically, the country’s output of mobile phones hit 1.25 billion units, up 1.6 percent from the same period last year. Fixed-asset investment in the sector climbed 9.6 percent year on year, 0.7 percentage points higher than the investment in the whole industrial sector.

During the same period, the combined operating revenue of major firms in the sector stood at 12.1 trillion yuan (about 1.7 trillion US dollars), down 2.9 percent year on year. The decline narrowed by 0.5 percentage points from the first three quarters of this year, the data revealed.

China starts building 1st

national offshore wind power research, test base

The construction of China’s first national offshore wind power research and test base started in the eastern province of Fujian on Friday, the State Grid Corporation of China announced on Saturday. The base, planned to be put into operation in 2024, is under joint investment and construction of several companies, including State Grid, China Huadian Corporation Ltd and Power Construction Corporation of China. Upon completion, the base will integrate functions of simulation analysis, operation testing, characteristic evaluation, and technology research and development, according to the State Grid Fujian Electric Power Co Ltd. It will also be capable of supporting the world’s cutting-edge research such as empirical studies on large capacity offshore wind turbines, the State Grid branch said.