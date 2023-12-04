China to support Pakistan in developing high-quality hybrid seeds for boosting crop production

ISLAMABAD-Liu Jianming, Deputy Party Secretary and Deputy Political Commissar of Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps, said that China will provide support to Pakistan in best-quality disease-resistant, high-yield hybrid seeds for cotton, canola, and wheat crops.

This aims to achieve bumper crop production while also meeting the ever-increasing needs of the textile industry to earn desperately needed foreign exchange. During his visit to the head office of Guard Agricultural Research and Services, he said, “We have better crop production through modern mechanized agriculture farming.” He said, “China will cooperate with Pakistan for cotton hybrid seed, including sunflower, maize, sesame, and others.” He said, “China will also share its successful experience with Water Saving Technology.” He highly appreciated the research activities of Guard Agriculture Research, and all nine members of the delegation evinced keen interest and were invited to visit China for one-on-one interaction with stakeholders.

He said, “Together, we can harness the power of innovation to address the challenges facing the agricultural sector in Pakistan,” adding that China is ready to provide technical expertise, research collaboration, and necessary resources to facilitate the development of cutting-edge hybrid seeds. He said, “Recognising the significance of the agriculture sector, China is eager to support Pakistan in hybrid seeds, and our shared goal is to enhance crop productivity and contribute to sustainable agricultural practices.” Cao Ke, Deputy Consul General, was also present on the occasion. Earlier, Shahzad Ali Malik, CEO of Guard Agri, welcomed the visiting delegation and informed them, “We are pioneers in evolving the first ever Guard Hitech hybrid rice seed, which not only doubled the production but also enhanced manifold the profitability of the farmers in Pakistan.” He said, “Guard Agri has been engaged in research since 1999 with the active collaboration of Longping Chinese Company.” He said, “Our rice is exported to 41 countries in Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and North America.” Shahzad Ali Malik said, “We are conducting research in rice, wheat, cotton, maize, oil seed, and vegetables at different stations sprawling over Punjab and Sindh provinces.” “Pakistan wants to increase production of all crops with modern technology and Chinese expertise,” he added. He thanked the Chinese delegation for visiting Pioneer Company and accepted their invitation to visit Xinjiang Province for further cooperation and collaboration in the agriculture sector. Later, Liu and Shahzad exchanged souvenirs.