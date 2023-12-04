CM inaugurates new building of Hanjarwal police station

LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has inaugurated the new 3-storey building of Hanjarwal police btation built in seven months and inspected various sections of the police station including the front desk. The CM took a token from the machine and appreciated the token system being installed for the visitors. He inspected the waiting area, SHO room, IT room and meeting room. He directed to improve the quality of the doors. Mohsin Naqvi inquired from the accused detained in the lockup about their cases. He lauded the steps with regard to the provision of excellent facilities for the visitors. He congratulated the Inspector General of Police, CCPO Lahore, DIG Operations and the whole team. IG Police Dr Usman Anwar gave a briefing about the construction of Hanjarwal Police Station and the provision of facilities to the visitors. Talking to the media, the CM stated that upgradation work of 737 police stations across Punjab was ongoing. “Upgradation of every police station of the province would be undertaken and not a single police station would be ignored. Front desk, SHO room, investigation and reporting room are being improved in every police station and 22 new police stations are being built in Lahore. There is a great work load on the Communication & Works Department. Hopefully, 22 new police stations of Lahore would be constructed soon,” he remarked. He added, “A committee headed by the Additional Chief Secretary (Home) is being constituted which would further extend Safe City projects in 16 districts of the province. Over Rs1 billion rent was being paid under the cost of cameras for mega events in the past but now this amount would be saved with the installation of cameras. The condition of police stations is also being improved besides changing police station culture. Young and honest police officers are being posted and positive results have come to surface.” He maintained, “Around 24,800 driving licences have been made in a single day in Lahore which were only 250 per day before one month and it is a record. When a crackdown was not launched then only 250 licences were being made on a daily basis while 75,000 licences are being made in a single day across Punjab. The ACS (Home) is working hard day and night on the Safe City projects. We are receiving a positive feedback with regard to the police and improvement about police has occurred. “The applicants can provide their feedback regarding a police station on the QR code. We are upgrading 737 police stations not only in Lahore but across Punjab.