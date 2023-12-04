CM inspects Iqbal Town police station, suspends SHO

LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi paid a surprise visit to Allama Iqbal Town Police Station here on Sunday. The applicants present in the police station complained about delay in registering of FIRs. The CM took notice over the complaints of the applicants and ordered to suspend SHO and issued a warning to the DSP. CM monitored action being taken on the applications of the citizens at the front desk and inquired from the accused detained in the lock up about their cases. Naqvi ordered to release the youths after completing necessary legal process who were detained in the lock up without license. The male and female citizens present in the police station complained about non-registering of FIR despite paying frequent visits to the police station. CM Mohsin Naqvi immediately summoned SP Iqbal Town in this regard. He asserted that no delay would be tolerated with regard to registering FIR on the applications of the applicants and FIRs should be registered immediately.

Italy’s ambassador calls on CM

Italy’s Ambassador Andreas Ferraris met caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, here on Sunday. In the meeting, they discussed increasing cooperation in the fields of culture, tourism and mutual trade. CM Naqvi said that the time had come to turn the mutual relations between Pakistan and Italy into a useful economic partnership, mutual exchange of trade and cultural delegations will give a new dimension to the relations. Mohsin Naqvi said that through an one window operation, all NOCs will be available under one roof, there are immense investment opportunities for Italian investors in Punjab. The Punjab CM also thanked Italian Ambassador for Italy’s support to Pakistan over GSP Plus status. Italian Ambassador Andreas Ferraris said that he would promote ongoing cooperation with the Punjab government in various fields.